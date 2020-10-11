Weija Residents Appeal For Storm Drains To Curb Flooding

Residents of Weija in the Greater Accra Region are calling on the government to construct storm drains in the area to curb flooding.

The residents say the unavailability of such drains compound their problems when it rains.

The appeal comes on the back of Saturday dawn rains which flooded homes in the area.

An affected resident in a Citi News interview said, “Two NDC governments have come and left power and the NPP has also come and gone and this a new NPP government, but they don’t come to our aid, yet they manage to find the means to come and collect property rate from us all the time.”

“So we want them to come to our aid. It’s nothing big. They should just come and open the gutter from the main road to the Kokojo bridge so it reduces the volume of water that comes to this end which we can manage.”

Another resident also said, “I went to the roadside when the rain was getting heavier, the downpour almost swept away two cars. The water that was coming from that end was so heavy and when it gets there, there is no drainage to stop it, so it crosses through the road and comes to our end.”

“It is only the government that can help us and that’s why we vote for governments, so they solve our problems for us but it seems they don’t care about us and what happens to us.”

On Saturday, October 10, 2020, several hours of downpour submerged parts of the country especially areas within the capital city, Accra.

Some areas affected included Adabraka Sahara, Odorna, Adentan, Alajo, Weija and Agbogbloshie.

— citinewsroom