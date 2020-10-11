ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.10.2020 Social News

Chinese Gold Smugglers Arrested At Kotoka

Chinese Gold Smugglers Arrested At Kotoka
Listen to article

The Integrated Customs Management Systems (ICUMS) scanners at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) have busted some Chinese nationals who were allegedly trying to smuggle gold out of Ghana.

DGN Online has gathered that the gold were concealed in traveling bags wheel handles and packaged as handicrafts

The bags were said to also be containing handicrafts apparently made in Ghana.

The ICUMS scanners located at Aviance at Kotoka blew their cover.

1011202044130-23041q5dcw-img-20201011-wa0019-225x300

Sources told DGN Online that the Chinese had pretended that they were transporting artifacts through Emirates Cargo at Aviance with final destination being Hong Kong but appropriate checks by ICUMS officials revealed otherwise.

The shipper was indicated as Adrianna Otoo Mensah who when reached on phone banged it after introducing the caller as coming from Daily Guide.

The case has been reported to the police, Daily Guide learnt.

1011202044130-wcsevihutp-img-20201011-wa0020-300x300

According to sources, had it been the previous destination inspection company, the Chinese would have succeeded in smuggling the gold because the previous system constructed efforts on rather imports leaving exporters to have a field day.

— Daily Guide

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Weija Residents Appeal For Storm Drains To Curb Flooding
ECG Blames Dumsor On Saturday’s Rainstorm
Weija Dam To Spill Excess Water, Residents Urged To Relocate
Saboba: Police, Military Begin Investigations Into Murder Of 31-Year-Old Man
Slain MP: Driver Not Dead – Mfantseman NPP
Ewe Community In Ashanti, Ahafo And Bono-East Condemns Secessionist Attacks
Evangelical Presbyterian Church Loses Moderator Of General Assembly
Don't Bring Security Down To NDC, NPP; Find Ways To Keep Citizens Safe– Jantuah
Providing More Security To MPs Not Solution To Ghana’s Insecurity – Security Analyst
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Weija Residents Appeal For Storm Drains To Curb Flooding
1 hour ago

Bawumia Builds, Commissions Utra-modern Mosque Complex For P...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line