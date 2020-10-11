ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
11.10.2020

ECG Blames Dumsor On Saturday’s Rainstorm

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says its engineers are working to restore power to parts of the Greater Accra Region currently facing some power outages commonly known as 'Dumsor'.

According to ECG, the outages are as a result of the rainstorm that hit parts of the country on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

ECG said the rainstorm affected some of its distribution network hence the outages on Saturday and Sunday.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited wishes to inform its cherished customers in the Greater Accra that the heavy rainstorm which hit the region yesterday, 10th October 2020, has caused outages within the distribution network.”

“Customers should please note that our Engineers are working assiduously to restore power supply to affected customers.”

It however urged persons experiencing outages to report to the nearest ECG office.

“Customers experiencing outages within their individual premises should kindly contact our call centre on 0302611611, report to the nearest ECG office, or reach us on our social media handles @ECGghOfficial.”

---citinewsroom

