Weija Dam To Spill Excess Water, Residents Urged To Relocate Listen to articleExcess water is being spilt from the Weija Dam. Heavy rainfalls from Friday evening to Saturday caused the overflow of the Dam. Residents and communities along the banks of the dam, DGN Online understands, have been urged to relocate to higher grounds. Parts of Accra and Kasoa were flooded as a result of the downpours. ---DGN Online
Weija Dam To Spill Excess Water, Residents Urged To Relocate
Excess water is being spilt from the Weija Dam.
Heavy rainfalls from Friday evening to Saturday caused the overflow of the Dam.
Residents and communities along the banks of the dam, DGN Online understands, have been urged to relocate to higher grounds.
Parts of Accra and Kasoa were flooded as a result of the downpours.
---DGN Online