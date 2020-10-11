Goldstar Air, Liberia Gov’t Sign Strategic Partnership To Revive National Airline

The Government of the Republic of Liberia (GOL) and Ghanaian carrier Goldstar Air (GSA) has signed a strategic partnership to revive the National Airline of the country. The New National carrier of the Republic of Liberia has been named and branded as LONE STAR AIR (Wings Of Liberia) and will initially be flying to eleven West African destinations from Monrovia, namely Accra, Abuja, Lagos, Abidjan, Freetown, Banjul, Conakry, Dakar, Ouagadougou, Bissau and Sao Tome.

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Oppong Weah is keen to create more jobs for the citizens of Liberia by reviving the national carrier which ceased trading about Thirty years ago (1990), so after some years of consultation His Excellency has settled on Goldstar Air management services. The President deems it necessary to initiate plans for dedicated aviation driven development as strategic goal of using it as a driver of social-economic transformation and the major objective of Lone Star Air business operations is to attract more visitors to Liberia and in order to achieve this, the marketing strategy will be instituted on the characteristics of the low-cost carriers package and tours operation methodology which has to date been successful in North America and Europe.

At a meeting with some of his Ministers of State and Goldstar Air officials before the signing ceremony, the President said the airline will provide the aviation community in Liberia the opportunity to share and disseminate vital industry information to strengthen and improve the air industry and also link it to the national development which will create jobs for the youth. Some of the jobs which the youth will benefit are Pilots, Ground Service Crew, Service person in maintenance, Cabin crew, Counter Agents, Travel Agents, Tour Operators, Country Managers, Stations Managers, Accountants, flight dispatch, Drivers, Marketing Personnel, Air Marshalls, Cargo Agents, Catering Services, Hoteliers, Fuel Suppliers etc.

His Excellency’s aviation ambition is to upgrade the Monrovia Airport by building a Maintenance base (MRO) which will ensure safety and airworthiness of all aircrafts by international standards and also a Cargo Village which will maintain a cost effective inbound and outbound flow of cargo and third party logistic service provider (E-Station Cargo) with a dedicated transportation chain that will implement and control the efficient flow and storage of goods, service to meet customer’s requirements.

Goldstar Air Management Services as part of the joint venture with the country’s government will ensure that the right goods, in the right quantities, in the right condition are delivered to the right place at the right time for the right cost, taking into account that our primary focus as a trend-setting airline will be to focus on top quality, short turnaround time and promoting highly competitive prices and ensuring excellent customer service.

The Liberian Transport Minister, Honourable Samuel Wlue signed the MOU on behalf of the Government of Liberia, and the Executive Chairman/CEO of Goldstar Air, Mr Eric Alfred Bannerman signed on behalf of the airline, on the 3rd October 2020 at the President’s Office.

Present to grace the occasion were the Liberian Minister of Information, Honourable Eugene Nagbe, Liberian Minister of Commerce and Industry designate/Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honourable Mawine Diggs, Maxwell Anafo of E-Station Cargo and Jibiao Ye of E-Station Cargo.

Aviation is crucial to international business, trade and tourism which Liberia and Ghana can both benefit a lot from, as well as both airlines as we stand to widen our destinations by codeshare / interline strategic agreement to boost the west Africa connectivity to the rest of the world.