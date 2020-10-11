Goldstar Air Honours Liberia President

Ghanaian carrier, Goldstar Air, has honoured President George Manneh Oppong Weah by naming one of its aircrafts in his honour.

Goldstar Air Executive Chairman/CEO Mr. Eric Bannerman along with his team bestowed the honour on President Dr. Weah Thursday, October 1, 2020, at ceremonies marking the celebration of the President’s 54th birthday.

“This plaque represents our love to you and the people of Liberia for your selfless, bold and remarkable leadership skills of putting Liberia on the World Map,” said Mr. Bannerman as he presented a plague to the Liberian Leader.

Mr. Bannerman disclosed that the decision to honour President Dr. Weah stems from his overwhelmingly successful career as a professional footballer, and the great achievements in accelerating Liberia’s reconstruction and development at an unprecedented pace.

“Mr. President, though you hanged your boots many years ago you still stand tall as a pillar of extraordinary natural talent and exemplary sportsmanship, Mr. Bannerman asserted.

He continued: “You became the first African to annex the European Most Valuable Player Award. An honour that stands you out as the greatest player to be exported from this continent to abroad.

“Mr. President, on assuming the reins of power, when you talk about Liberia today, your eyes light up and swell with pride of the progress the country is making. It is on the basis of these achievements that Goldstar Air is here to bestow on you this honour by naming one of our aircrafts after you.”

In response, President Dr. Weah, who was flanked by the Ministers of Finance and Development Planning and State for Presidential Affairs Honorable Samuel D. Tweah and Honorable Nathaniel McGill, thanked Goldstar Air for the felicitations and best wishes accorded him during his birthday.

According to Mr. Bannerman, Goldstar Air is a wholly owned Ghanaian airline and will be initially flying to twelve destinations including London, Baltimore, Washington International Airport, Dubai, Providence International Airport and Guangzhou. Others are Dakar, Lagos, Monrovia, Abidjan, Freetown, Conakry, Banjul, Atlanta-Georgia, Chicago-Illinois and Houston-Texas.

The Goldstar Air CEO further revealed that his company is also projecting a fleet of more than one hundred (100) modern aircrafts to a network of more than ninety (90) key business and leisure destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Caribbean and North America.

“As a Pan African airline originating from Ghana and also as the host country for the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) we will also like to honour all African Presidents of the countries which we will be flying to,” Mr. Bannerman averred.

He, however, reaffirmed Goldstar Air’s commitment to rise to the occasion by ensuring a robust and effective strategy designed to make the aviation industry viable in Liberia."

“To this end, the management of Goldstar Air will like to cooperate with the government of Liberia to revive the National airline of the country which will create more Jobs for the youth here and also benefit the continent of Africa."