ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.10.2020 General News

If You Declare Your Support For A Candidate, And The Tables Turn, You Become A Target — Chiefs Advised

By Philip Antoh
If You Declare Your Support For A Candidate, And The Tables Turn, You Become A Target — Chiefs Advised
Listen to article

THE CHIEF Executive of Marrer Ghana Limited and Sustgad Boat Building and Fishing Industry, Mr Novihoho Afaglo, has cautioned the chiefs and traditional leaders in the country not to politicise the traditional institutions and positions.

According to the CEO, many chiefs are selling their authority to politicians, an institution that bars them from partisan politics.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) style of trying to use the chiefs in its campaign is not the best.

He said the moment chiefs declare support for a particular political party, their positions are compromised and create enmity.

"The moments the table turns, that particular chief becomes a target for the other parties," he stated

Mr Afaglo said after that party leaves power the next government will automatically ignore them because of their support to a particular government.

The CEO noted that such political declarations do not guarantee vote from all his subjects.

Mr Afaglo said this phenomenon cuts across all political parties be it the New Patriotic Party or the National Democratic Congress.

"It is, therefore, my humble plea to our chiefs to stay away from politics to enable them continue to enjoy their traditional authority," he emphasised.

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Goldstar Air, Liberia Gov’t Sign Strategic Partnership To Revive National Airline
Goldstar Air Honours Liberia President
Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange Project To Be Completed Soon – Urban Roads
Establish Impact Fund To Support Social Enterprises – Researcher
NDC Demand Answers On Impounded Pistols And Ammunition At Tema Port
Yale University Sued Over Alleged Discrimination Against Applicants
GCNet Workers Strike Causes System Shutdown At Registrar-General, Gov't Losing GH¢ 500,000 Daily
Dr Bawumia Cuts Sod For Bawdie Asikuma-Dawurampong Cocoa Road
CODA Rubbishes Alleged Diversion Of Outboard Motors To NPP Members
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Don't Come Close To Navrongo Central, Stay Away – Kofi Adda’...
21 minutes ago

Coronavirus: 18 New Cases Confirmed
21 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line