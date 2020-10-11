We've Not Asked Any Group To Fight For Independence For Us — Togbega Gbogbolulu

Togbega Gbogbolulu V, the Paramount Chief of Vakpo and President of the Vakpo Traditional Council, says the traditional area has not contracted any group or persons to fight for independence on their behalf.

A press release signed by the Paramount Chief stated that the people of Vakpo were bonafide citizens of Ghana.

Togbega Gbogbolulu said the Traditional Council would never support any group that wished to destabilise the peace and condemned the activities of a group calling itself 'Western Togoland' purported to be fighting for liberation for the Volta Region.

He, therefore, called on the National Security Minister to deal with such groups to avoid disturbing the peaceful coexistence of the country as a unitary state.

Togbega Gbogbolulu said any person or group of persons found to be engaging in the unlawful activities of the secessionist groups within the Traditional Area would be apprehended and handed over to the security agencies for the law to deal with them.

He congratulated the security agencies and demanded swift prosecution of the perpetrators to "send the right signals" to others to desist from the nation-wrecking and unpatriotic activities.

Togbega Gbogbolu pledged the loyalty of Chiefs, Elders and citizens of the Vakpo Traditional Area to the state in dealing with the miscreants.

He called on the government to engage all opinion leaders and major stakeholders from the Region in finding a lasting solution to the matter.

Togbega Gbogbolulu urged all to ensure that the activities leading to the 2020 general elections were conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner devoid of tension and unnecessary suspicion from each other.

