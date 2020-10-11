A/R: Free SHS Regional Coordinators Embark On Six-Hour Cleanup Exercise At Manhyia

Listen to article

Free Senior High School (FSHS) Regional Coordinators have embarked on a cleanup exercise at Afia Kobi Electoral Area, in the Manhyia South Constituency of the Ashanti region.

The exercise, which was geared towards ensuring a clean environment, forms part of their quarterly review meeting in Kumasi.

The six-hour-long event was also to help complement the efforts of the Education Minister, Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, their boss who is also the MP for the area.

The FSHS National Coordinator and his Deputy, Kwame Agyapong and Nana Tima Boakye, respectively, actively took part in the exercise which was held on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

The participants cleared choked gutters, swept the streets and cleared bushy areas to help beautify the electoral area.

“As we prepare towards the elections, the environment must be kept clean alongside the campaign activities. It’s a befitting honour to have this exercise done here (Manhyia South constituency) in our boss area, who has done so much for the smooth implementation of the FSHS Policy,” Kwame Agyapong happily said.

“As coordinators, apart from ensuring the success of FSHS policy, the clean environment is also our priority because it contributes to the safe and sound minds of the people in ensuring academic success,” Nana Tima Boakye also said.

Free SHS Policy

Kwame Agyapong and Nana Tima Boakye, separately, described the free SHS as a successful policy, which has benefitted every household in the country, so far.

In this regard, they appealed passionately to the electorates to vote massively for President Nana Akufo-Addo to enable him to sustain his good works, especially the Free SHS Policy.

The Bono Region FSHS Coordinator, Kusi Boadum, boldly stated that the “free SHS program has come to stay so the electorates should vote and retain the NPP in political office on December 7”.

---OtecfmGhana.com