11.10.2020 Social News

Evangelical Presbyterian Church Loses Moderator Of General Assembly

Evangelical Presbyterian Church Loses Moderator Of General Assembly
Rt. Rev. Dr Seth Senyo Agidi, the 13th Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana has reportedly died.

The Office of the Clerk of General Assembly, Reverend Dr Emmanuel Komla Amey, who broke the sad news on behalf of the Standing Committee of the General Assembly, said the Moderator died at the Ho Teaching Hospital on Saturday morning.

The late Rt. Rev. Dr Agidi, on Friday, addressed a press conference on the stand of the Church on the activities of the Western Togoland Restoration Front, in the Volta Region.

He was elected in August 2014 and inducted into office on 11th January 2015 as the 13th Moderator of the Church, to serve a six-year term.

Rt. Rev. Dr Agidi's tenure in office was to end on December 13th, this year.

A parishioner of E.P. Church at the Ho Kpodzi Dela Cathedral told the GNA that Rt. Rev. Dr Agidi, preached the sermon last Sunday and introduced the new Pastors posted to the Church to the congregation.

He said though he was using a wheelchair for sometime now after battling an illness, his death came as a shock to them.

Rev Agidi is accredited with, among other achievements, setting up a five-year strategic plan to help give the Church more focus on its divine mandate, and also to make it more visible.

He pursued efforts by his predecessors at expanding the Church beyond the borders of the country and had worked to enhance its development.

---GNA

Social News
