David Asante Involved In Accident On Walewale-Nalerigu Road

Managing Director of the Ghana Publishing Company Limited, David Asante has been involved in a near-fatal accident on the Walewale-Nalerigu road.

The accident occurred on Saturday October 10, 2020 while he was on his way to Nalerigu from Bolgatanga.

He is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Nalerigu.

The incident comes to add to the growing list of high-profile political figures involved in road accidents in the last two months.

Among these are the experiences of the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku who escaped death after he was involved in a road crash on the Ejisu-Konongo stretch in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Awuku was returning from Koforidua last Thursday after he had gone to train party organisers and volunteer groups.

Reports indicate that a tricycle crossed Mr Awuku's vehicle just after Ejisu and lost control of its brakes causing it to run into Mr Awuku's vehicle.

Barely a week ago, the Deputy Bono East Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Nsiah died after a vehicle he was traveling in got involved in a head-on collision on the Kintampo-Techiman Highway.

According to reports, he and some party members were returning from a funeral when the pick-up truck they were travelling in, collided head-on with an articulated truck loaded with fertilizer around the Tuobodom tollbooth.

Mr. David Asante who is also the convener of the Let My Vote Count Alliance (LMVCA), recently lost his bid to be the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Nkawkaw.

---citinewsroom