ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
10.10.2020 General News

NDC Demand Answers On Impounded Pistols And Ammunition At Tema Port

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
NDC Demand Answers On Impounded Pistols And Ammunition At Tema Port
Listen to article

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding from the Customs Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS) unit at Tema port to update the citizenry on the pistols and ammunitions impounded on Friday night.

According to information gathered, a consignment of 436 Pistols and ammunition imported illegally into the country from Turkey was intercepted and impounded at Tema Port last night.

In a statement from the NDC signed by National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi, the party has commended the CEPS unit of the Tema Port but insists that an update on the matter is a necessity.

While preaching for transparency, the NDC is of the view that Ghanaians deserve to know who illegally imported the said pistols and ammunition into the country and for what purpose.

“More importantly, Ghanaians deserve to know the identity of the so-called “Big Men” who are pulling strings behind the scenes to get the consignment released”, part of the NDC statement reads.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the weapons have been taken back to the Ghana Revenue Authority’s Long Room Armoury at the Tema Port.

Below is the statement from the NDC:

Saturday, 10th October, 2020

It has come to the attention of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), that a consignment of 436 Pistols and ammunition imported illegally into the country from Turkey, was intercepted and impounded at Tema Port yesternight.

The pistols and ammunition which had been concealed in a consignment of personal effects from Turkey were found during physical examination at Custom Officials at the Port and taken to the Tema Habour Police station.

Attached is a snapshot of the impounded weapons in a Pick-up Vehicle and the Police statement of the Clearing Agent that confirm the incident.

We are informed that the weapons have been taken back to the Ghana Revenue Authority’s Long Room Armoury at the Tema Port. We have picked intel that some unscrupulous persons are trying to get the weapons released.

While we commend the Customs Excise and Preventive Service unit at Tema port for acting swiftly to impound this consignment, we demand that they update the nation on this worrying development in the spirit of transparency. Ghanaians deserve to know who illegally imported the said pistols and ammunition into the country and for what purpose. More importantly, Ghanaians deserve to know the identity of the so-called “Big Men” who are pulling strings behind the scenes to get the consignment released.

Given the danger that these weapons can pose to the security of the nation in the wrong hands, we humbly appeal to the media to follow this story closely. We are watching!

Signed,

Sammy Gyamfi Esq.

National Communication Officer, NDC

1010202062446-i4dp266gfa-e86ada7e-0a79-4a3a-bc14-4d574d861a1f

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Yale University Sued Over Alleged Discrimination Against Applicants
GCNet Workers Strike Causes System Shutdown At Registrar-General, Gov't Losing GH¢ 500,000 Daily
Dr Bawumia Cuts Sod For Bawdie Asikuma-Dawurampong Cocoa Road
CODA Rubbishes Alleged Diversion Of Outboard Motors To NPP Members
Upper West Regional House Of Chiefs Sensitized On Covid-19 Safety Protocols
Foreign Ministry Investigates Fake Facebook Account
Am Not Leaving Teaching Profession For Any Organisation Job — 2020 Best Teacher Asserts
US Warn Politicians In Ghana, Other African Countries Over Election Violence
Persons In Botched Saglemi Housing Deal Facing Investigation – Atta Akyea
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Speaker Order Flags To Fly At Half-Mast, Red Bands Hoisted A...
7 hours ago

Violent Crimes Becoming Common Under Akufo-Addo Gov't – Maha...
7 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line