NDC Demand Answers On Impounded Pistols And Ammunition At Tema Port

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding from the Customs Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS) unit at Tema port to update the citizenry on the pistols and ammunitions impounded on Friday night.

According to information gathered, a consignment of 436 Pistols and ammunition imported illegally into the country from Turkey was intercepted and impounded at Tema Port last night.

In a statement from the NDC signed by National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi, the party has commended the CEPS unit of the Tema Port but insists that an update on the matter is a necessity.

While preaching for transparency, the NDC is of the view that Ghanaians deserve to know who illegally imported the said pistols and ammunition into the country and for what purpose.

“More importantly, Ghanaians deserve to know the identity of the so-called “Big Men” who are pulling strings behind the scenes to get the consignment released”, part of the NDC statement reads.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the weapons have been taken back to the Ghana Revenue Authority’s Long Room Armoury at the Tema Port.

Below is the statement from the NDC:

Saturday, 10th October, 2020

It has come to the attention of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), that a consignment of 436 Pistols and ammunition imported illegally into the country from Turkey, was intercepted and impounded at Tema Port yesternight.

The pistols and ammunition which had been concealed in a consignment of personal effects from Turkey were found during physical examination at Custom Officials at the Port and taken to the Tema Habour Police station.

Attached is a snapshot of the impounded weapons in a Pick-up Vehicle and the Police statement of the Clearing Agent that confirm the incident.

We are informed that the weapons have been taken back to the Ghana Revenue Authority’s Long Room Armoury at the Tema Port. We have picked intel that some unscrupulous persons are trying to get the weapons released.

While we commend the Customs Excise and Preventive Service unit at Tema port for acting swiftly to impound this consignment, we demand that they update the nation on this worrying development in the spirit of transparency. Ghanaians deserve to know who illegally imported the said pistols and ammunition into the country and for what purpose. More importantly, Ghanaians deserve to know the identity of the so-called “Big Men” who are pulling strings behind the scenes to get the consignment released.

Given the danger that these weapons can pose to the security of the nation in the wrong hands, we humbly appeal to the media to follow this story closely. We are watching!

Signed,

Sammy Gyamfi Esq.

National Communication Officer, NDC