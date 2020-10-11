ModernGhanalogo

'We Doubt The Whole Story', Late Mfantseman MP’s Family Suspects Foul Play

The family of the slain Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford is doubting if the legislator was indeed shot by armed robbers.

Mr. Hayford was killed on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road by some unknown assailants believed to be on a robbery-spree on Friday, October 9, 2020.

But his relatives say the stories narrated of him being shot by armed robbers do not add up.

Uncle of the late MP, Patrick Eduama Annan in a Citi News interview said the family suspects something fishy.

He, however, urged the security agencies to up their game in the build-up to the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

“How can this be true and how can we accept this to be a true story. We doubt the whole story and for us to accept this is very hard. We are just two months to the elections and tensions are rising. The security agencies should wake up and do their work,” he said.

