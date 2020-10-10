Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Kwesi Haizel

Listen to article

An Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of one Kwesi Haizel, a self-styled businessman who is accused of defrauding by false pretences.

The suspect who was involved in a fraudulent car purchase as far back as 2016 has been hiding from the police who are searching for him after he issued two dud cheques in an attempt to settle his debt.

Kwesi Haizel, a notorious fraudster together with New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the Ahafo Region, Kwabena Owusu Sekyere and another person were dragged before the court earlier this year over the matter after he went into hiding when the police granted him bail.

He was dragged before the court accused of defrauding by false pretences and issue of false cheques while Kwabena Owusu Sekyere and Albert Sedzro were attached as respondents as they stood as sureties for the suspect.

According to the police, the suspect jumped bail ever since and has failed to report as was directed by police investigators.

The suspect was said to have gone into hiding and his whereabouts till date unknown and all attempts to get the sureties produce him also proved futile.

This has led the prosecution to seek a bench warrant for his arrest which was granted by the court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Essandoh, a High Court judge sitting with additional responsibilities as circuit court judge.