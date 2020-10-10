Fellow Passenger Made Revelations About Attack That Led To Murder Of Mfantseman MP [Audio]

The communications director of the NPP in Mfantseman, Dr. Nana Yaw Agyenim-Boateng, narrates the build-up to the attack that led to the murder of the MP, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

Dr. Agyenim-Boateng was travelling with the MP when he was attacked.

The late MP was shot dead on the Abeadze Dominase-Abeadze Duadzi-Mankessim road when he was returning from a campaign trip on Friday, October 9, 2020.

---citinewsroom