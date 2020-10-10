ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
10.10.2020 Social News

Fellow Passenger Made Revelations About Attack That Led To Murder Of Mfantseman MP [Audio]

Fellow Passenger Made Revelations About Attack That Led To Murder Of Mfantseman MP [Audio]
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The communications director of the NPP in Mfantseman, Dr. Nana Yaw Agyenim-Boateng, narrates the build-up to the attack that led to the murder of the MP, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

Dr. Agyenim-Boateng was travelling with the MP when he was attacked.

The late MP was shot dead on the Abeadze Dominase-Abeadze Duadzi-Mankessim road when he was returning from a campaign trip on Friday, October 9, 2020.

---citinewsroom

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Don't Bring Security Down To NDC, NPP; Find Ways To Keep Citizens Safe– Jantuah
Providing More Security To MPs Not Solution To Ghana’s Insecurity – Security Analyst
Volta Separatists Were Handled With Kid Gloves – Former CID Boss
One Person Killed In Sanguli Chieftaincy Fight
First General Manager Of GNA Has Died
A/R: Man Killed At Santase Apire
Police Begin Investigations Into Killing Of Mfantseman MP
IGP Offers GHS20,000 Bounty For MP Killers
Minister Demands Immediate Arrest Of MP Killers
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Speaker Order Flags To Fly At Half-Mast, Red Bands Hoisted A...
2 hours ago

Violent Crimes Becoming Common Under Akufo-Addo Gov't – Maha...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line