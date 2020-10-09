CODA Rubbishes Alleged Diversion Of Outboard Motors To NPP Members

Listen to article

The Coastal Development Authority (CODA) has refuted accusations it is diverting subsidised outboard motors to only New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials at Elmina in the Central Region.

Some fishermen at Elmina on Wednesday accused the government of selling subsidised outboard motors and premix fuel to NPP stalwarts in the region who in turn sell to fishermen at exorbitant prices.

The Mfantsiman Constituency second vice-chairman of the NPP has also been accused of selling outboard motors subsidised by the government for fishermen at higher prices.

Outboard motors cost close to GHS 20,000 on the market but are to be given at a subsidised price of GHS 10,000 to fishermen.

Speaking to Citi News, the Chief Executive Officer of CODA, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, said the government did proper due diligence in distributing the subsidised outboard motors and premix fuel.

He even said President Akufo-Addo had taken an interest in the mode of procurement and distribution.

“I can tell you for a fact that the President specifically warned me and the Ministry of Fisheries as to how to go about procuring outboard motors and making sure that the right recipients are the fishermen and that is exactly what we did.”

Mr. Shaib said the 1,300 motors “were just shared just like that and they were not given to party people.”

“You come with registered canoe details that have your picture and other details that have your picture and other details corresponding with the registration number before it is given out to you,” he stated.

— citinewsroom