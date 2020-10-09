Nangodi Chief Wants Speedy Construction Of District Hospital

Naba Yelzoya Kosom Asaga II, the Paramount Chief of the Nangodi Traditional area in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to ensure the speedy construction of a District hospital for effective health care delivery in the District.

He said the health facility in the District capital, Nangodi, could not cater for the growing population and health needs of the people in the District.

Commending the President for including the District in the list of Districts to benefit from District hospitals, the Chief appealed for “The speedy construction of the hospital since we depend on other places for services.”

Naba Asaga II made the appeal at a durbar of Chiefs and people, organised in honour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as part of his two-day tour of the Upper East Region to inspect ongoing projects and commission completed ones.

The Chief thanked government for the completion of accommodation facility for nurses at Sakote, a community in the District, and for providing medical equipment for health facilities in the District.

He acknowledged the construction of a fire tender bay at Nangodi and said the District Assembly had collaborated with Traditional Authorities in the implementation of government programmes and projects.

He said Nabdam was largely a farming community, and government's initiatives such as the 'Planting for Food and Jobs,' 'One Village, One Dam' and a newly commissioned Warehouse for the District were interventions that would enhance the livelihood of the people of Nabdam.

On education, the Chief said “We are also grateful for the provision of a new bus to our only Senior High School (SHS), the Kongo SHS and a double cabin pickup to the District Education Directorate.

“We wish to use this opportunity to appeal for an ultra-modern office complex for the District Education Directorate and a pickup for the Kongo SHS to enhance education delivery in the District.”

Naba Asaga II said the community had initiated a Community Day SHSs at Zanlerigu and Sakote which were challenged, following the implementation of the Free SHS policy saying “We will therefore be grateful if the Ministry of Education adopt these schools to save them from collapse.”

President Akufo-Addo in his response, said government would ensure that the Nabdam District would receive its share of District hospitals to aid healthcare delivery in the area.

The President was in the company of Madam Tangoba Abayage, the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, the Deputy Attorney General, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways.

The rest were; Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Minister of Agriculture, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, the Minister of Aviation, Municipal and District Chiefs Executives across the Region, National and Regional Party executives, among other government officials.

—GNA