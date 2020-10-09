A/R: Man Killed At Santase Apire

Listen to article

The body of a man has been found at Santase Apire in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The body, which is yet to be identified, was found on Thursday, 8 October 2020, behind the CIC church close to the bush.

It had no wounds. The arms of the deceased were tied with a rope to his back and his lips plastered with duct tape.

According to the residents, this is not the first time such an incident has happened in the area.

The Assemblyman for the place, Mr Frank Kojo Awuah, who spoke to Class91.3FM’s Ashanti regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, recounted that within a year, five other bodies have been picked from the same place.

He further revealed that the bodies that were found in the area were dumped there after the deceased had been killed elsewhere.

In Mr Awuah’s view, the place has become a dumpsite for bodies because it is undeveloped and, thus, urged the the Roman Catholic Church, which owns the property, to develop the land, which has virtually turned into a forest.

“We’re asking for protection for the people.

“We need security; the police must come and patrol here so that the people who come and dump dead bodies here can stop.

“All the people who have passed away did not come from Apire.

“They killed them and brought them from elsewhere and dropped them here.

“We’re appealing to the Roman Catholic Church to come and clear the place or develop the land,” the Assembly man said.

---Classfm