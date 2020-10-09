Murdered MP: I’m Pained, Stunned – Bawumia

ModernGhanalogo

09.10.2020 Headlines

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed sadness over the murder of the Mfantseman MP Ekow Kwansah Hayford.

“I am pained and stunned by news of the untimely death of Hon. Ekow Kwansah Hayford, Member of Parliament for Mfantseman constituency,” he stated.

While sending condolences to the deceased’s family, constituents and well-wishers, Dr Bawumia hoped that the perpetrators are sanctioned.

“It is my hope that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book.

“My utmost condolences to his family, constituents and well-wishers.

“May the gentle soul of Kwansah rest in peace,” Dr Bawumia posted on his Facebook timeline.

President Nana Akufo-Addo also expressed shock and sadness at the murder of the Mfantseman legislator.

“I am shocked and saddened by news of the murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Hon. Ekow Kwansah Hayford, by suspected armed robbers in the early hours of this morning.

“It is a sad day for Mfantseman and for Mother Ghana.

“My last encounter with him was on 30th June, this year, when I commissioned a water supply project at Anomansa, in his constituency.

“By all accounts, he was very much appreciated and loved by his constituents, and I expect the police to bring the perpetrators of this gruesome, cruel act to book as soon as possible.

“My deepest condolences to his family, to the Mfantseman constituency, to the New Patriotic Party, and to Parliament. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the president also posted on his Facebook timeline.

Mr Hayford’s colleague parliamentarians have also expressed their condolences and eulogies.

---Classfmonline

Headlines
