09.10.2020 Health

COVID-19: Three More Die, Active Cases Drop To 348

Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Ghana.

This pushes the death toll to 306.

According to the Ghana Health Service latest update, the country has recorded 17 cases across the country with the national tally now 46,964.

Active cases in the country have now dropped to 348 with a total of 46,310 recoveries and discharge.

