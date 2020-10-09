NPP Germany Mourns Murdered Mfantseman MP Hon. Ekow Hayford

FAREWELL HON. EKOW QUANSAH HAYFORD

We woke up this morning to the shocking demise of an Honourable Member of Parliament for the people of Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region who devoted his life to serving the people of his constituency only to meet his untimely death by some unknown gunmen.

The activities of robbers on our highways is something to be looked at in order to make our towns and travellers safe. The police force and the appropriate security should thoroughly investigate this and bring the perpetrators to book. The law must deal with all who commit crimes, especially in such a manner as taking the life of another.

It is sad to know that such a young and vibrant life has been taken by hooligans when he had so much to live for.

The NPP Germany Branch sends our Deepest Condolences to the bereaved family, the NPP fraternity, and the Parliament of Ghana.

May His soul rest in peace and the fruit of his toil made manifest.

Farewell thee Honourable Ekow Quansah Hayford.

...Signed...

Nana Boateng

NPP Germany Branch Communications Director.