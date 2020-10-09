Jane Naana Condemns Mfantseman MP’s Killing; Calls For Swift Investigations

The running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has condemned the murder of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Mfantseman constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

The late MP was allegedly shot on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road by some unknown assailants on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Prof. Opoku- Agyemang in an interview with TV3 called on the state security agencies to immediately investigate the killing and bring the perpetrators to face the law.

According to her, that will serve as a deterrent to other criminals.

“I don’t think this is something anybody would want to wake up to that somebody has been murdered for whatever the reason may be. But we know that some of these things do happen in our country and it is my trust and hope that the security agencies would take the necessary measures to ensure that it doesn’t happen again and that whoever did this would be brought to book.”

“There’s been concerns about the level of insecurity in the country. I don’t think that anyone would be so secure that they will say they don’t need to take our security seriously. It is something that every government has to continuously work at because people have to feel safe. My heart goes to his family, Ghanaians and everyone. And all of us should be cautious. Safety should be everybody’s concern and the government must ensure that those who commit these crimes are brought to book so it serves as a deterrent to others.”

