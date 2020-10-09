GNASSM Mourns Women Organiser Rita Mariama Mahama

Listen to article

Everything has already been decided It was known long ago

what each person would be

So there is no use arguing with God About your destiny

Ecclesiastes 6: 10 (NLT)

The Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners mourns the late Rita Mariama Mahama (aka. Rita Marley), former Wa Mining District Women’s Organiser who passed on to eternity on Saturday, October 03, 2020, at Bole Hospital in the Savannah Region of Ghana.

The news of our energetic women organiser, Rita Mariama Mahama’s death was a great shock to us. Her unending passion for small scale women in mining needs no bound and she played major role in the formation of small scale women in mining in the Wa Mining District Centre.

We never thought we will say goodbye to our beloved sister so soon. We are filled with sadness and grief as we mourn this intelligent, pleasant and loving women in mining organizer.

The National Women Coordinator, Mrs Victoria Adobea Guerrieri and all the other nine (9) Mining District Women Organizers solemnly commiserate with the family, as the loss of such a great Mining District Women’s Organizer saddens the whole small scale mining fraternity.

GNASSM shall mourn you, yet we as mortals have learnt not to contend with the ways of God, but we take consolation in the lines of this anonymous extract:

In the few days of our meaningless lives Who knows how best our days can be spent?

Our lives are like a shadow

Who can tell what will happen on earth after we are gone?

The memories of you will live on forever in our hearts, and in the hearts of all who knew and loved you. Women Organizer Rita Mariama Mahama (aka. Rita Marley) we love you, but your creator loves you best. May your gentle soul rest in the bossom of the Maker. Rest in Peace.

Source: GNASSM Women in Mining Directorate