Akufo-Addo Says He's Expecting 'The Undisputed Kings’ Of NSMQ At Jubilee House

President Akufo-Addo has taken to social media to congratulate the trio for winning the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz for the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School.

In his Facebook post, the President stated, “Winning #6 makes them the undisputed kings of the competition.”

He posted it hours after the Odadees were crowned winners on Thursday, October 08.

President said he looks forward to welcoming the champions at the Jubilee House.

