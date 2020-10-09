Driver Of Murdered Mfantseman MP Dead

Listen to article

Information reaching this portal indicates that the driver of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Kwansah Hayford has reportedly died.

The Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Kwansah Hayford was shot dead instantly by armed robbers.

Sources say the MP and Parliamentary candidate for the NPP has allegedly killed this dawn when he was returning from campaign at Dominase to his residence at Mankessim.

The suspected robbers were said to have stopped the vehicle of the MP on his way back to his house.

Information picked up by DGN Online indicate that the robbery incident took place around 1:00am on Friday, October 9.

He is said to have been attacked by six highway robbers.

An eyewitness account revealed that while the robbery was ongoing, the MP identified himself, something which allegedly irritated the robbers who blamed him for the problems Ghanaians are facing.

Report says he was shot twice.

---Daily Guide