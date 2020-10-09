ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
09.10.2020 Headlines

Driver Of Murdered Mfantseman MP Dead

Driver Of Murdered Mfantseman MP Dead
Listen to article

Information reaching this portal indicates that the driver of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Kwansah Hayford has reportedly died.

The Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Kwansah Hayford was shot dead instantly by armed robbers.

Sources say the MP and Parliamentary candidate for the NPP has allegedly killed this dawn when he was returning from campaign at Dominase to his residence at Mankessim.

The suspected robbers were said to have stopped the vehicle of the MP on his way back to his house.

Information picked up by DGN Online indicate that the robbery incident took place around 1:00am on Friday, October 9.

He is said to have been attacked by six highway robbers.

An eyewitness account revealed that while the robbery was ongoing, the MP identified himself, something which allegedly irritated the robbers who blamed him for the problems Ghanaians are facing.

Report says he was shot twice.

---Daily Guide

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
Akufo-Addo Says He's Expecting 'The Undisputed Kings’ Of NSMQ At Jubilee House
Arrest MP Killers As Soon As Possible – Akufo-Addo Orders Police
Akufo-Addo Promotes 27 Police Officers To COP, DCOP Ranks
Robbers Kill Mfantseman MP Ekow Hayford
Rawlings Heap Praises On Akufo-Addo For D.K. Poison's Payment
Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For €15 million Upper East Solid Waste Treatment Plant
GJA Denounces Arrest Of News Editor David Tamakloe
Your Performance Will Grant You Victory Again – Upper East Chiefs To Akufo-Addo
Look Favourably On NPP And Give Us Four More Years – Akufo-Addo To Upper East
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

US Warn Politicians In Ghana, Other African Countries Over E...
44 minutes ago

Arrest MP Killers As Soon As Possible – Akufo-Addo Orders Po...
56 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line