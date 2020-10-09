Robbers Kill Mfantseman MP Ekow Hayford

Listen to article

The member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Hon Ekow Quansah Hayford has reportedly been shot to death.

Reports say he was killed by armed robbers on his way back from a campaign at Nkusukum on the Mankessim-Abeadze Duadze road.

The incident happened on Friday 9th October 2020 around 1:00am.

Confirming the news, the NPP first vice constituency Chairman Wofa Yaw said they were returning from a campaign tour when armed robbers attacked them.

The body has since been deposited at the Saltpond Mortuary.

Meanwhile, the police have commenced investigations into the incident.

---Starrfm.com.gh