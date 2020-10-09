ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
09.10.2020 Headlines

Robbers Kill Mfantseman MP Ekow Hayford

Robbers Kill Mfantseman MP Ekow Hayford
Listen to article

The member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Hon Ekow Quansah Hayford has reportedly been shot to death.

Reports say he was killed by armed robbers on his way back from a campaign at Nkusukum on the Mankessim-Abeadze Duadze road.

The incident happened on Friday 9th October 2020 around 1:00am.

Confirming the news, the NPP first vice constituency Chairman Wofa Yaw said they were returning from a campaign tour when armed robbers attacked them.

The body has since been deposited at the Saltpond Mortuary.

Meanwhile, the police have commenced investigations into the incident.

---Starrfm.com.gh

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For €15 million Upper East Solid Waste Treatment Plant
GJA Denounces Arrest Of News Editor David Tamakloe
Your Performance Will Grant You Victory Again – Upper East Chiefs To Akufo-Addo
Look Favourably On NPP And Give Us Four More Years – Akufo-Addo To Upper East
Sammi Awuku Involved In Accident On Ejisu-Konongo road
Another NDC MP Rides Okada To Submit Nomination Forms To EC
Seven Districts In Upper East To Get New Hospitals – Akufo-Addo
PRINPAG Condemns Attempts To Stifle Media Freedom, Independence
Ride On Elephant Back For Development – Akufo-Addo Tells Upper East
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Robbers Kill Mfantseman MP Ekow Hayford
2 hours ago

Another NDC MP Rides Okada To Submit Nomination Forms To EC
14 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line