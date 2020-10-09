ModernGhanalogo

09.10.2020 General News

PRINPAG Condemns Arrest, Detention Of Whatsup New Editor

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Whatsup Editor David Sitsope TamakloeWhatsup Editor David Sitsope Tamakloe
The Private Newspaper and Online Publishers Association (PRINPAG) has condemned the arrest of the editor of Whatsup News, David Sitsope Tamakloe.

Tamakloe who is also the Vice-President of PRINPAG was picked up by the Police on Wednesday afternoon in Accra and detained over a publication he made via his platform in relation to concerns raised by some Ewes and Northerners resident in the New Edubiase Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

According to the police, Mr. Tamakloe was arrested based on a bench warrant issued by the New Edubiase District Court, because he had failed to honour an invitation extended to him to assist the police in their investigations into the complaint.

In a press release from PRINPAG after the arrest, they have expressed shock while stressing that it is an infringement on the constitutional right of the Whatsup News Editor.

“PRINPAG is of the view that, the arrest and detention of its Vice President infringed his constitutional right as a journalist, who by his profession, has the mandate and the duty to bring the concerns of all segments of the population to the attention of the powers that be, for redress.

“….the leadership of PRINPAG is reminding the police, especially and the general public that, this and other equally unconventional means of arrests of journalists for doing their work, go a long way to negatively affect Ghana’s press freedom ratings and also intimidate media practitioners to compromise their role as members of the fourth estate of the realm and as the watchdogs of society”, parts of the press release from PRINPAG has said.

Meanwhile, PRINPAG is demanding that any over-zealous police officer, who will be found to have misconducted himself in the manner in which the Editor was handled, should be brought to book, and appropriate sanctions applied against him to serve as a deterrent to others.

Below is the full press release from the group:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist

