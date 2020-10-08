Upper East Chiefs Condemn Volta Rebels

The Upper East Regional House of Chiefs have condemned recent activities of the Homeland Study Group, in the Volta Region.

“We of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs are following the disturbing news in the Volta Region about the Western Togoland secessionist threats and wish to join our colleagues in the Volta Region to condemn the act.”

Naba Orlando Ayamga Awuni, the Outgoing President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs who condemned the act by the group, described their action as criminal that had the tendency to mar the peace and tranquillity in Ghana.

He said even though the constitution of Ghana bans Chiefs from involving in Party politics, they had the right to speak their minds about national issues, adding that their traditions allowed them to commend good works by any political leader.

Naba Awuni, who is also the Paramount Chief of the Naga Traditional area made the condemnation when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on members of the House as part of his two-day tour of the Upper East Region.

The Chief told President Akufo-Addo that “Seeking for a second time is appropriate and indeed it shall be granted by your performance, and that will ensure victory for you. The gospel preached by your good self and your competitors are all noted and I believe Ghanaians are taking note of the preaching and that will guard them on the 7th of December, 2020.”

Naba Awuni called on government to ensure that peace prevailed before, during, and after the Presidential and Parliamentary elections on December 7.

He appealed to the President to renovate or possibly provide them with a new Regional structure for the Chiefs in the Region.

President Akufo-Addo in his address said the chieftaincy institution like all other institutions of the State had lived through controversial periods of the history of the country, as it played different roles at different times.

“Indeed at certain times in that history, some wondered whether chieftaincy is still relevant to our development. I do not hesitate to state that the institution has been, is and will be an indispensable part of our history and development,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The President noted that the Chieftaincy institution was very much respected and government had made processes since the New Patriotic Party's government took over the administration of the country.

“With the advent of the constitution of the fourth republic and the guarantees enshrined for Chieftaincy, we have made significant progress ever since my government assumed office in January 2016, we have taken a lot of steps to strengthen the institution of chieftaincy.”

He said there was a lot to be done to incorporate the traditional role of Chiefs into the modern constitutional setup under, which the country was governed, “As a start, we made a pledge in the NPP's 2016 manifesto to increase the monthly allowance paid to Chiefs and the quarterly budgetary support for the Traditional Councils and the Houses of Chiefs.”

He said government had assisted the National House of Chiefs with GH¢3,500 000.00 for the completion of the National House of Chiefs Headquarters Office complex in Kumasi.

