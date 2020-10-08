ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.10.2020 Social News

N/R: Security Beefed Up At Sanguli After Shooting Incident

N/R: Security Beefed Up At Sanguli After Shooting Incident
Listen to article

Security has been intensified in the Northern Regional town of Sanguli in the Saboba District following the shooting to death of one person.

On Thursday, October 8, 2020, one person in the area was shot over chieftaincy-related issues.

Citi News sources say a Reverend Father in the area, Father Simon working with the National Peace Council is set to convene a meeting with the factions involved to have the issues addressed.

The deceased, one Adongo, a staff of the Ghana Statistical Service and a well-known man in the community was reportedly shot at the entrance of a church by an unknown assailant from a nearby bush.

Reports indicate that, due to continued shooting, residents could not rescue the person shot.

Several others also reportedly sustained gunshot wounds.

Citi News understands that more police personnel have been deployed to the area to ensure calm returns.

— citinewsroom

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Upper East Chiefs Condemn Volta Rebels
Opuni Trial: I Donated 35 Motorbikes To NPP’s Campaign But I’m Not A Party Member – AG’s Witness Tells Court
Ga Chiefs Threaten Demo Over Confiscated Lands By Gov't
Ethical Violations: Myjoyonline, Ghanaweb, Others Cited For Grave Obscenity And Insults
Asokwa: NPP Member Going Independent Runs To Police Over Alleged Beatings For Wearing NPP Shirt
Volta Secessionist: Five More Grabbed
Council Of State, Diplomatic Corps Commiserate With Rawlings Over Mum's Death
Nkawkaw: 56-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide
E/R: Robbers Attack Pentecost Members, Offering Stolen
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Another NDC MP Rides Okada To Submit Nomination Forms To EC
35 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For €15 million Upper East Solid Waste T...
42 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line