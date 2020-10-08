N/R: Security Beefed Up At Sanguli After Shooting Incident

Listen to article

Security has been intensified in the Northern Regional town of Sanguli in the Saboba District following the shooting to death of one person.

On Thursday, October 8, 2020, one person in the area was shot over chieftaincy-related issues.

Citi News sources say a Reverend Father in the area, Father Simon working with the National Peace Council is set to convene a meeting with the factions involved to have the issues addressed.

The deceased, one Adongo, a staff of the Ghana Statistical Service and a well-known man in the community was reportedly shot at the entrance of a church by an unknown assailant from a nearby bush.

Reports indicate that, due to continued shooting, residents could not rescue the person shot.

Several others also reportedly sustained gunshot wounds.

Citi News understands that more police personnel have been deployed to the area to ensure calm returns.

— citinewsroom