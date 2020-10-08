Sagnarigu: Hon. ABA Fuseini Files His Nomination Papers

The Hon. Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu Constituency Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini on Wednesday filed his nomination at the Municipal Electoral Office of Sagnarigu.

He was accompanied by teaming party supporters and well wishers. Notable personalities among them were Chief Shishegu Koblimahanaa, Alhaji Mohammed Amin Abio, Regional Elections Director, Her Excellency Hajia Hawawu Boya, former Deputy Counselor to Saudi Arabia, Alhaji Ahmed Yakubu and Mr Shamudeen B.A Fuseini both aspirants at the last primaries.

After checking the nomination documents presented by Hon. Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, Mr George Yidana the Municipal EC Returning Officer who received and vetted the nomination forms officially announced the acceptance of the nomination forms of Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini as the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Sagnarigu Constituency for the December 7th general elections.

Having fulfilled the constitutional requirement for contesting as a parliamentary candidate in the upcoming elections, Hon. Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini is expected to resume his grassroots engagements with his constituents to garner massive support ahead of the December elections for himself as the PC and John Dramani Mahama as the incoming President of Ghana 2021.

Hon. Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini and his constituents rounded up the day’s activities with a massive float through some principal streets in the constituency to drum home the NDC’s people’s manifesto policies and programmes under the next NDC government starting from 2021 to 2024. The people later converged at the NDC party constituency office where he addressed the enthusiastic party supporters and sympathizers.

Hon. Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini chastised the ruling NPP government for their abysmal performance, crass incompetence and unbridled corruption. He charged the NDC to close their ranks and work hard to topple the corrupt Akufo Addo’s NPP government in the forthcoming elections.