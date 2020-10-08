Asokwa: NPP Member Going Independent Runs To Police Over Alleged Beatings For Wearing NPP Shirt

Independent Parliamentary Candidate for the Asokwa Constituency Mr. Eric Osei is accusing supporters of the incumbent Member of Parliament Patricia Appiagyei of masterminding an attack on his supporters.

The furious candidate narrated that a member of his campaign team was assaulted for wearing attire with colours of the NPP.

He told Ultimate News’ Fatau Bayaga the culprits have threatened the worse if he files his nomination.

“They are saying what happened today was just the tip of an iceberg and that after I file my nomination, they are going to do worse things than this,” he stated.

He described the development as unfortunate insisting his independent candidature does not bar him from campaigning for the candidature of President Nana Akufo Addo.

“We are all NPP supporters though I’m going as an independent candidate. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with someone wearing Nana Addo T-shirt, so I think it’s a deliberate attempt,” he opined.

Mr. Osei who was at the offices of the Electoral Commission to file his nomination threatened to involve the police to avoid any future attacks.

He indicated that he told his members to stay calm to thwart any fight in the constituency insisting they were all one people in the contest.

Meanwhile, Mr. Eric Osei is optimistic about unseating the incumbent MP Hon. Patricia Appiagyei in the Asokwa constituency to address the numerous injustices championed by the sitting MP in the area.

