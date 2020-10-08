ModernGhanalogo

08.10.2020 Education

Education Ministry Introduces Sandwich Course For Teachers

Matthew Opoku Prempeh
Matthew Opoku Prempeh

To improve the quality of teaching in schools across the country, the Ministry of Education through Ghana Education Service (GES) has collaborated with the University of Cape Coast to run a three-semester programme to Upgrade all Diploma holding teachers to Degree holders (Bachelors in Education).

This move is to ensure that the minimum qualification required to teach in any of school in Ghana is Degree (B.Ed), the Public Relations Unit of the Education Ministry revealed this to DGN Online.

It listed the programmes as follows:

1. B.Ed (Post-Diploma in Early Childhood Education.

2. B.Ed (Post-Diploma in Primary Education.

3. 1. B.Ed (Post-Diploma) Junior High School (JHS) Education.

Meanwhile, the ministry has encouraged all Diplomate teachers to take advantage of this programmes and upgrade themselves by acquiring the needed methodology, skills and techniques to deliver the content at the various levels of our Basic Education.

---Daily Guide

Education
