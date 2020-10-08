Man Found Dead After Wednesday's Heavy Downpour

An early morning heavy rain on Wednesday left a man believed to be in his 40s dead at Kakasunanka Number one in the Kpone-Katamansu Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Yaw Asante alias ‘Sheda Bom’ was found dead in a storm drain after the rains subsided by some residents of the area.

Residents speaking to DGN stated that they found the lifeless body washing away in the drain.

He was found near the Full Gospel Church in the area wearing a pair of black trousers and a t-shirt to match with blood oozing from his face and other parts of his body.

His corpse has been deposited at the morgue of the Tema General Hospital for preservation and autopsy by police personnel from Emefs/Mataheko Police Station for further investigation.

However, the identity of the deceased was not immediately known.

The rains which lasted about three hours was said to have flooded major streets in the municipality.

Storm drains around Michel Camp, Kakasunanka Number One and Two and other adjoining areas were all affected.

—Daily Guide