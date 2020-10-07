ModernGhanalogo

07.10.2020 Headlines

Editor Arrested, Dragged To New Edubiase Tonight Over Publication

By Reporter
Editor Arrested, Dragged To New Edubiase Tonight Over Publication
David Tamakloe, the Managing Editor of Whatsup Newspaper, a virtual newspaper has been arrested.

He was arrested from his office in Accra today Wednesday over a publication.

He was sent to Tesano Police station.

ModernGhana's editor Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri who is at the Tesano Police said David Tamakloe is being driven tonight to New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region.

According to him, a briefing by David Tamakloe's lawyer, lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe at the Police station indicated that the New Edubiase District Court issued a bench warrant for his (David) arrest over a story regarding the recently held voter registration exercise.

A briefing by the President of the Private Newspapers Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) Edwin Aurther noted that the said publication in which it alleges some military intimidation against the minority tribes in the area was a press conference organized by the opposition NDC constituency executives during the voter registration exercise in July this year.

Ajarfor narrated that the police drove all the way from New Edubiase to arrest him in Accra.

He added that before he and other journalists could arrive at the Tesano Police station, David Tamakloe had already been whisked into the police van and drove off tonight.

More soon...


