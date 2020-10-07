Managing Editor Of Whatsup News Arrested

Listen to article

David Tamakloe, the Managing Editor of Whatsup News, a virtual newspaper has been picked up by the police.

He was picked up this afternoon from his office.

David Tamakloe who is an executive member of the Private Newspaper and Online Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) is currently at the Tesano Police station.

One of his workers who is also at the police station confirmed to ModernGhana News.

Another worker told ModernGhana News that his arrest is in connection to a publication.