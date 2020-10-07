NCCE, Committee Members, Assembly Partners To Provide Community Needs

Ningo (BE/R) Oct. 8,- The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) is partnering with Social Audit Committee members and the Sene East District Assembly to provide some communities in the district their social needs.

The three organizations had identified some communities including the Ningo community their developmental needs through the implementation of the Accountability, Rule of Law, and Anti- Corruption Programme (ARAP).

At a social auditing, community needs assessment forum organized by the National Commission for Civic Education and funded by the European Union on Thursday at Ningo in the Sene East District of the Bono East Region, the organizations focused at rehabilitating some educational facilities and provision of potable drinking water for the people.

The social needs when met would benefit community members including family heads, opinion leaders and leaders of faith based organizations, women groups as well as youth groups, and the people living with disabilities.

Mr. Frank Dzakpasu, District Director for NCCE in the area noted that the NCCE was in partnership with the district Assembly and the committee members to find ways of providing the identified social needs ranking from their importance to the communities.

Mr. Dzakpasu said the three organizations were in consultation with the stakeholders such as opinion leaders, members of religious organizations youth and women groups and ensuring their needs were provided to improve the livelihood conditions in the area.

He noted that as part of effort to improve community member participation in the area the NCCE was aimed at promoting community ownership of development projects and policies and increase awareness of the operations of the local government among the citizenry.

This he stated, would empower citizens to demand accountability from duty bearers and service providers thereby influencing policy making and implementation in their localities, he encouraged the people in the area to initiate self-help projects and possibly solicit support from duty bearers and developmental agencies when the need arise.

Mr Abraham Mbanye, District Chief Executive for the area, mentioned that community members enumerated construction of feeder road from the community to the district capital Kajaji, provision of public toilet facility and fixing of broken-down borehole facilities as well as roofing of three-unit classroom block with two offices which has been partially roof off by rainstorm and that the Assembly was committed at ensuring it meets the needs of the community with the available resources.

Mr. Mbanye said the Assembly was providing the needs based on the community’s ability to provide support and in order of importance as it has been indicated that the Ningo community has the broken-down borehole, provision of public toilet facilities and roofing of a three-unit classroom block as its priority.

According to the DCE Assembly was committed at improving the livelihood conditions of the people as that was its core mandate, he urged the people to continue to support government policies such as the flagship programs to better their lives.

Mr Emmanuel Agboyebor, Chairman to the Social Audit Committee at Ningo assured of the community’s preparedness to owned the projects and provide the need support to expand their lifespan.

He assured to put pragmatic measures to provide security and safeguard the interest of the facilities so they could live to provide services to the people in the area since it would improve their livelihood condition.