NDC PC For New Juaben North Dead

Information reaching ModernGhana News reveals that the New Juaben North Parliamentary Candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress Sampson Oti Boateng is reported dead.

The New Juabeng North Party Organiser, Emmanuel Gyimah confirmed that he passed away today, Wednesday October 7 at the St Joseph Catholic Hospital at Effiaduase in the Eastern Region.

The cause of death of the 42-year-old Pharmacy Technician is unknown.

Sources added that Sampson Oti Boateng fell ill prior to the party's primaries but recovered.

The news about his death, some Constituency Executives told this portal, comes as a shock to many.

Sampson Oti Boateng defeated a former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for West Akim Emmanuel Kwaku Asante in the party's parliamentary primaries.

He pulled 316 to beat Emmanuel Kwaku Asante who gathered 229.