ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.10.2020 Headlines

NDC PC For New Juaben North Dead

By Reporter
NDC PC For New Juaben North Dead
Listen to article

Information reaching ModernGhana News reveals that the New Juaben North Parliamentary Candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress Sampson Oti Boateng is reported dead.

The New Juabeng North Party Organiser, Emmanuel Gyimah confirmed that he passed away today, Wednesday October 7 at the St Joseph Catholic Hospital at Effiaduase in the Eastern Region.

The cause of death of the 42-year-old Pharmacy Technician is unknown.

Sources added that Sampson Oti Boateng fell ill prior to the party's primaries but recovered.

The news about his death, some Constituency Executives told this portal, comes as a shock to many.

Sampson Oti Boateng defeated a former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for West Akim Emmanuel Kwaku Asante in the party's parliamentary primaries.

He pulled 316 to beat Emmanuel Kwaku Asante who gathered 229.

107202053505-1h830o4aau-oti-boateng

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
Wassa People Have Seen The Good Works Of Akufo-Addo's Gov't — Chief Of Wassa Atobiase
Election 2020: Don’t Try To Subvert The Will Of Ghanaians – Mahama Warns EC
US$150 Covid-19 Testing: Detention Of Nursing Mother With An Infant For Non-Payment At KIA Heartbreaking — Jane Naana
WATCH: Volta Secessionist Member Leads Police To Retrieve Stolen Guns
Secessionist Attacks: We’ll Invoke Ancestral Gods To Strike Down Leaders Betraying Volta Region – Asogli Youth
"This Is The Most Touchy Gift On My Birthday" — Bawumia To Press Team As He Clocks 57
Serious-Minded Ghanaians Know EC’s Processes Are fair – Akufo-Addo
Okyenhene Warns Papavi Boys
Election 2020: Majority Of Ghanaians Believe You'll Deliver Credible Elections – Akufo-Addo To Jean Mensa
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Wassa People Have Seen The Good Works Of Akufo-Addo's Gov't ...
6 minutes ago

Gov't Piloting New Policy To Boost Cocoa Yield – Bawumia
14 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line