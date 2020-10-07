Kokrobite: Burkinabe Arrested For Murdering, Burying German Partner And Daughter

A 43-year-old Burkinabe has been arrested by the police for allegedly murdering his German partner and her 13-year-old daughter.

He is believed to have secretly buried them in a nearby bush in their house at Kokrobite.

The suspected has been identified as Boigouna Aloys.

According to residents, the two had been living together with the daughter of the deceased since January 2020 until their sudden disappearance.

A strong stench in the neighbourhood raised suspicions about the possible murder of the two by the suspect.

This led to the lodging a complaint with the Kokrobitey police for further investigation.

Police have since visited the scene where the two deceased persons were suspected to have been buried.

The police have begun investigations into the incident and plan to obtain an exhumation order from the court to exhume the suspected dead bodies as investigations continue.

---citinewsroom