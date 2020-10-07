ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
07.10.2020

Nkawkaw: 56-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide
A 56-year-old man has allegedly committed Suicide at Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern region.

The deceased is said to be the son of One Madam Owusu Asaah Twum popularly known as Oat Bakery, a renowned bread baker at Nkawkaw.

According to the Nkawkaw Divisional Police Commander, ACP Kofi Adu, the police received information from the brother of the deceased on Tuesday around 7:40pm that his brother had shot himself with pump action gun.

The police intelligence, however, suspects foul play in the act upon reaching the scene.

ACP Kofi Adu told Agoo FM that the police has commenced investigations into the matter.

He wondered how one could use a pump gun to commit such an act.

“Yesterday around 7:40 pm we had a complaint from a man who happens to be a brother to the deceased. The complain was that, his brother who has not been well for sometime has shot himself in his room. Based on the information received we moved to the scene where the incident happened. At the scene we saw the deceased in a pool of blood and pump action gun with him so we took the body to Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital. So far we have arrested one, a house help who lived in the same room to assist us in investigation.

“Per how the incident happened we suspect foul play. For now we do not have anybody in mind but the investigation is still ongoing. We suspect foul play based on the circumstance leading to the death. I said this because looking at where the wounds were spotted vis-a-vis the kind of weapon found, its of a bit not clear whether he could shoot himself with that weapon especially where the injuries were identified.

---starrfm

