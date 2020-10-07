A/R: Wednesday Heavy Downpour Displaces 300 Residents At Asokwa

Listen to article

A heavy downpour has displaced about some 300 residents in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The rains, which started pouring at about 2 am on Wednesday, 7 October affected areas such as ‘Kuwait’ and Atonsu among others.

Some houses at Sokoban, within the Kumasi Metropolis, were also submerged.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Director for the area, Mr Eric Nana Akosah, told Class91.3FM’s Ashanti regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah that the devastation caused by the resultant floods is “very serious.”

Mr Akosah said: “Atonsu, Atonsu market, the rains destroyed their goods and property”.

“As for Kuwait, the houses have been submerged.

“It is very serious.

“People have been displaced, uncountable, about 300 people so far.

“The houses have been submerged.”

One of the displaced victims at Sokoban said: “My things have been destroyed.

“The things I use for décor. So, we’re appealing to the authorities to come and fix the bridge, even if they won’t fix it, they should give us excavators or machines, we’ll buy our own diesel”, he said.

"The resident said the rains “started around 2”.

“We haven’t slept all night. It happens every time it rains, but we thought the authorities will come and fix the bridge.”

Another resident also said: “It began around 2 and we came outside. It has destroyed our beds and everything in our rooms. We’re appealing to the authorities to come to our aid.”

Meanwhile, the NADMO Director has said plans are being made to find an alternative place for the displaced residents to sleep tonight.

---Classfmonline