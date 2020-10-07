US$150 Covid-19 Testing: Detention Of Nursing Mother With An Infant For Non-Payment At KIA Heartbreaking — Jane Naana

Government must show compassion to Ghanaians who flew in from abroad but detained them for their inability to meet a $150 requirement fee for a COVID-19 test at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) before entry is heartbreaking, the vice-presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, expresses worry.

"My attention has been drawn to a disturbing video circulating online purporting to show Ghanaian travellers who have been detained and stranded at the Kotoka International Airport for their inability to raise $150 each to pay for the Covid test," said in a statement.

In the circulating video, particularly, in a case of young nursing trainee sighted, was also detained together with an infant.

The vice presidential candidate described the situation as heartbreaking.

"It is a distressing video, but what is particularly heartbreaking is seeing a young nursing mother and an infant dealing with this inhumane condition."

Prof Opoku-Agyemang called on Minister of Health Hon. Kweku Agyeman-Manu and President Akufo Addo to show compassion to its citizens.

She said, “It is the primary responsibility of any government to offer aid to all of its citizens, especially in times like these”.

“No Ghanaian should be left stranded in their own country and no government should look on unconcerned.

No citizen is any less of a Ghanaian because of their economic circumstance. All Ghanaians matter”, she noted.

“I respectfully call on the sector minister, as well as the President to show compassion in a time like this, waive their fees, and eventually release these vulnerable citizens to join their families at home”, the statement said.