Kingdom FM Journalist Bleed To Death After Surgery

News reaching DGN Online suggest that broadcast journalist of Kingdom FM game, Nana Ama Owusua, has died.

Information gathered indicate that she had had surgery which reportedly resulted in complications.

As a result of the complications, reports say she later bled to death at a private Health Facility at Adabraka in Accra.

Some of her colleagues at Kingdom FM have announced her death on social media.

---Daily Guide