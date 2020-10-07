Secessionist Attacks: We’ll Invoke Ancestral Gods To Strike Down Leaders Betraying Volta Region – Asogli Youth

The youth of the Asogli traditional area in the Volta Region have vowed to fight persons behind the activities of the Volta secessionist group that caused disturbances in the Region recently.

They have threatened to invoke the gods of their ancestors to strike any leaders in the region who may be betraying the region vis-à-vis secessionist activities there in recent times.

Additionally, the youth have thrown a challenge to the members of the various separatist groups in that part of the country, to join hands with them to find the perpetrators behind the recent disturbances that occurred in the region.

According to the Asogli youth, if the separatists truly believe they have no hands in the recent secessionist activities in the region, then they should join forces with them and the security agencies to find those behind the disturbances.

The youth made the call at a press conference held in Ho on Tuesday, 6 October 2020.

Addressing journalists, the spokesperson for the group, Nutifafa Degbor, registered the displeasure of the youth at what they claimed was “disrespect” to the chiefs and “the people of the Volta Region by leading political figures, which have not been addressed by the appropriate authorities, including but not limited to the statement, a few years ago, by Honourable Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central urging the killing of Voltarians and Gas”.

“Two; the recent statement by KT Hammond recorded on video that the people of the Volta Region are not Ghanaians but Togolese; three, the disrespect shown to the chiefs during visits by political leaders to the region; four, attacks on the Agbogbomefia, Togbe Afede XIV by Mr Freddie Blay, the NPP National Chairman,” among others.

The youth further noted that they are frustrated by some recent occurrences.

“The recent mistaken exclusion of the region’s roads from the national budget. Two, the invasion of our region by the military and other security forces during a recent voter registration exercise under the guise of fighting COVID-19.

“Three, a video circulated by one Kevin Taylor supposedly based in the United States of America in which he alleged that the government was planning to send vigilantes to foment trouble in the region ahead of the elections”.

“We have also been following keenly, statements in the media from the separatist group denying involvement in the ongoing violent attack on the region and the counter-accusations from the government of Ghana,” the Asogli youth noted.

The youth also indicated that the recent disturbances could have a negative impact on the region, including “eroding investor confidence, creating anxiety and insecurity, wasting scarce national resources on maintenance of security, disrupting business and social activities, threats of disruption of voting in the Volta Region during the forthcoming December 7 elections, among others.”

The group, therefore, pledged its fullest support to the call by the traditional leaders on the warriors to rise up and protect the citizens to complement the efforts of its citizens and called on sister traditional rulers to do same.

The Asogli youth said: “We’re, therefore, throwing a challenge to members of the separatist groups to join us, the Asogli warriors and state security, so we can, together, unravel the mystery of these notorious perpetrators of this criminal act if they truly believe they’re being accused wrongly.”

The youth further warned that they will invoke the gods and spirits of their ancestors to deal with any leader behind the disturbances.

“We have, therefore, initiated series of spiritual exercises in readiness for the task ahead and would invoke the gods and the spirits of our ancestors to strike any leader who is betraying the people of the Volta Region for his or selfish gains.”

