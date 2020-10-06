MTN Ghana Foundation’s Classroom Block New Mangoase To Benefit Over 420 Children

Accra – October 06, 2020 – MTN Ghana Foundation has commissioned a three-unit classroom block for New Mangoase Roman Catholic Basic School in the Eastern region.

The project which comes at a cost of GHc394,379.27 will benefit over 420 pupils from the new Mangoase and its surrounding communities.

The facility includes a headteacher’s office, a staff common room, and classroom furniture. In addition, Huawei, a technology partner of MTN Ghana donated 12 desktop computers with a corresponding desk to help with the teaching and learning of ICT.

The provision of this facility for the school will help eliminate the issue of trekking longer hours to other communities to access education. It will significantly reduce overcrowding as well as help eliminate absenteeism amongst school children.

Speaking on the project, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Mr. Samuel Koranteng, said that the MTN Ghana Foundation agreed to support the school because it recognises the important role education plays in the development of individuals and society.

“The provision of this school block shows that we take the issues of education seriously. The MTN Ghana Foundation believes that education gives every individual an opportunity to escape poverty and have a fair chance of building a brighter future”.

He said, “Even though school is not in session due to COVID 19, the MTN Ghana Foundation is still excited because the pupils will return to school in a secured and conducive learning environment”.

A few weeks ago, the MTN Ghana Foundation was highly commended for providing a six-unit classroom block and staff bungalow for children in Nhyiaeso in Asante Akim.

For over twelve years now, the MTN Ghana Foundation has consistently invested in various initiatives aimed at improving the wellbeing of Ghanaians.

So far, the organization has spent over USD 15,207,874.19 on 150 projects across the country. Out of these 85 are educational projects. These projects are estimated to have impacted over 4 million people.

About The MTN Foundation:

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education, and Economic Empowerment.

From its inception to date, the Foundation has undertaken 149 major projects across the country. Notable health projects include the construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd-floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital.

Education projects undertaken include the construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, the establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions, and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research.

Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital, and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.