Osu Mantse Re-elected President Of Greater Accra Regional House Of Chiefs

The Paramount Chief of Osu, His Royal Majesty, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, has been re-elected as the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs for the second time.

The Osu Mantse, who doubles as the President of the Osu Traditional Area of the Greater Accra Region, pulled five votes out of the seven votes cast.

He defeated his sole contender, King Odaifio Welentsi III, Nungua Mantse to retain his seat as the President of the House.

Nii Dowuona VI, a former banker, in 2016 replaced Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, Paramount Chief of the Ada Traditional Area, whose term of office came to an end after defeating King Odaifio Welentsi III, Nungua Mantse, to clinch the seat for the first time.

The Osudoku Mantse, Nene Ngogmowuyaa Kwesi Animle III also went unopposed for the Vice President position of the House.

In all, three (3) persons were elected for the representation to the National House of Chiefs. The three were the Kpone Mantse, Nii Tetteh Otu lll, Ada Mantse, Nene Abram Kabu Akuako and Ga Mantse, Nii Adama Latse as the President and his Vice were automatically Members of the National House.

In a brief speech to the House, His Royal Majesty Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI called on members to come together and unite to form a formidable team to move the region forward.

The Osu Mantse urged all the political parties to embark on a clean campaign and be Ambassadors of peace rather than engaging in campaign of insults, accusations and counter accusations.

Nii Dowuona VI further urged the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to perpetrate violence before, during and after this year's election.