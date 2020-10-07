Desist From Taking The Laws Into Your Own Hands — Human Rights Activist cautioned Watchdog Committees

Madam Maryam Amartey, a Human Rights Activist has cautioned community watchdog committees to desist from taking the laws into their own hands in their lines of duty.

She acknowledged the important roles being played by the watchdog committees in the various communities especially the Zongos to check crimes and other social vices.

The Human Rights Activist made the call during the occasion of a forum organised by the Friends Society at Fadama, a suburb of Accra to sensititise the Zongo youth on their rights and responsibilities as citizens of Ghana.

Madam Maryam Amartey pointed out that though the watchdog committees, which are popularly referred to as vigilante groups have helped in reducing crimes and bringing sanity amongst the Zongo youth, they sometimes go contrary to their mandates.

Through community vigilanteism in our communities, crimes such as homosexuality, armed robbery, prostitutions, pick pocketing amongst others have been brought under appreciable control.

She however mentioned that most at times when crime perpetrators are arrested, instead of handing them over to the police, they are treated harshly.

For instance, gay practitioners are the main perpetrators who received most harsh and inhumane treatments from such vigilante groups.

Most gay persons are stripped naked, tortured with iron rods, sticks, machetes and all kinds of offensive weapons, all in the name of punishing the perpetrators and to serve as warnings to those engaged in the act.

The worst of it all she said is that such infamous and inhumane treatments are filmed and posted on Facebook, WhatsApp as well as other social media handles.

This, she said is a big disgrace to human hood and must be stopped with immediate effect.

She mentioned that most people suspected to be homosexuals were forced to flee the Fadama community and Ghana at large for fear of torture and disgrace by the vigilante groups.

She cited an example when one Issah Iddrisu, an indigene of Fadama was publicly disgraced by the members of the Fadama youth because according to them, he was gay.

She mentioned that Issah was arrested together with his colleague when the group broke into his room and found both of them half-naked. The two were publicly stripped naked and tortured severely with some dangerous weapons.

For more than thirty minutes the two accused persons were subjected to severe beatings and no one came to their rescue simply because they were said to be gay persons.

She condemned how gays were been ill-treated and discriminated against in the respective Ghanaian communities.

Madam Maryam Amartey questioned why the group would take the laws into their own hands to subject the two suspects to such public ridicule. The actions of the group will have negative effects on the families of the accused persons.

She therefore advised community vigilante groups to conform to the laws of the country and not do things their own way in the discharge of their duties.

Many people especially the youth have been forced to flee their various communities because of the actions of community vigilante groups.

We all agree that homosexuality is illegal in our side of the world but let us do what the laws of the country say. If we arrest any person suspected to be a gay, the best thing to do is to hand over such persons to the law enforcing agencies.

One woman who spoke on condition of anonymity, admitted that incidences of gay attacks and tortures had happened on many occasions at Fadama and other Muslim communities in Ghana.

She added her voice to the call on the need for human rights bodies and activists to intensify education on how to end violence against gay practitioners in the country.

The anonymous speaker also urged the organisers of the Forum to extend the program to other parts of the country to help sensitise the people on their rights especially during this electioneering period.

In their response, the organisers, Friends Society, promised to organise similar programmes in other parts of the country, particularly the Zongo communities.

The one day public forum which was held under the theme: Our Zongo Our Future Must Rise Again" was also used to educate and advised the youth on the need to ensure violence-free general elections.