06.10.2020 Social News

Ewe Muslim Community Calls On National Chief Imam

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Members of the Ewe Muslim Community Forum on Monday paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu at his residence in Accra.

The visit was to officially introduce the Community to the Chief Imam and also inform him about the activities of the Organisation.

A statement issued in Accra by the Community and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Sheikh Ahmed Zormelo, one of the Imams, speaking on behalf of the Organisation, said the Community's mission was to render support to the needy and identify special projects in deprived communities for assistance.

He said the Community intended to build secular and Islamic schools, assist needy students with scholarship opportunities and support orphans.

The team was led by Torgbui Mawuko Abdul-Razak, the Chief of Ewe Muslims in Greater Accra and Mr Mawuli Braimah, Coordinator of the Organisation.

The National Chief Imam, through his spokesperson, Sheikh Admit Shaibu, commended the group for coming together for a common purpose, saying, that was the way to promote national development.

---GNA

