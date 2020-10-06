Election 2020: Majority Of Ghanaians Believe You'll Deliver Credible Elections – Akufo-Addo To Jean Mensa

“So far, the work that you have done has given considerable confidence to the majority of people in our country that in you and in the leadership of the Electoral Commission, we have people who are committed to a free, fair, credible and transparent process.”

These were the words of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa when he filed his nomination forms for the December presidential election at the headquarters of the EC in Accra on Tuesday, 6 October 2020.

The EC Chair has been heavily criticised and accused by the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and their flagbearer, Mr John Mahama, of scheming to rig the election for Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She has debunked such assertions multiple times.

Mr Akufo-Addo expressed confidence that the EC Chair will be fair in conducting the polls, adding that he is not interested in any crooked results.

He said: “I’ll like also to make a few remarks. First of all, I want to thank you very much for the expeditious process that I’ve been subjected to today. My running mate and I represent a party that, from its very inception in 1947, has been committed to democratic governance.

“We’ve been unwavering in our attachment to democratic values and principles. So, for us, the Ghana of today, the multiparty, open democratic system is a matter that responds to our deepest convictions and values. The step that is being taken today is a necessary incident in democratic governance.

“We are counting on you to be the arbiter and to hold the scales evenly to all contestants. What the Ghanaian people are expecting is that the election of the 7th of December will be an election that is conducted in peace, in freedom, in security, and in transparency so that the results of the election will reflect the will of the Ghanaian people. Elections are not meant to be decided by you or the officials that work for you. You are the referees of the contest.

“The election is supposed to be decided by the people of Ghana and we are hoping that the arrangements that you have put in place will enable the Ghanaian people to manifest their will on the 7th of December and choose the next government of the fourth republic.

“So far, the work that you have done has given considerable confidence to the majority of people in our country that in you and in the leadership of the Electoral Commission, we have people who are committed to a free, fair, credible and transparent process.

“We hope that that will mark the conduct of the elections of 7th December. I am not in interested in any crooked results. I do not want to be a president elected by deceit.

“I look forward to a contest that will be fairly conducted, so that if, indeed, by the will of the almighty, I am again, the choice of the Ghanaian people, it will be one that has been freely and openly demonstrated. I want to thank you very much for the opportunity this morning and what we all pray for is that may the best man win.”

---Classfm