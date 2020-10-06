Akufo-Addo File Nominations To EC

President Akufo-Addo has submitted his nomination forms to contest in the 2020 presidential elections.

The President is hoping to be cleared to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the polls slated for December 7, 2020.

He is seeking a second term in office after defeating John Mahama in the 2016 election by about a million vote margin.

Nana Akufo-Addo submitted the forms today, Tuesday, October 6.

He was accompanied by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to be fair and transparent in the electoral process.

“What the Ghanaian people are expecting is that the election of December will be an election that will is conducted in peace, in freedom, in security and in transparency so that the results of the election will reflect the will of the Ghanaian people. Elections are not meant to be decided by you, or the officials that work for you. You are the referees in the contest.”

The forms were received by the Returning Officer, Jean Mensa.

The Electoral Commission started receiving nomination forms from presidential and parliamentary aspirants from yesterday, Monday, October 5, 2020. The exercise is expected to end on October 9.

Former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama is expected to present his nomination forms on Wednesday.

Independent candidate submits forms

Two-time independent presidential candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah also submitted his nominations forms today, October 6, 2020.

Mr. Yeboah disclosed to the media moments after submitting the forms that he is going into the December polls as a running mate to one Alfred Kwame Walker, a yet-to-be unveiled candidate.

Receiving the nomination forms, the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, disclosed that two vetting teams have been set up to audit the nomination forms of all the aspirants for later confirmation.

