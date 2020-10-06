ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.10.2020 Headlines

Vote Massively For Adutwum, He Has Done Well – Akufo-Addo To Bosomtwe residents

Vote Massively For Adutwum, He Has Done Well – Akufo-Addo To Bosomtwe residents
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

President Nana Akufo-Addo has called on the people of Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region to retain their Member of Parliament in the upcoming polls because he has performed as Deputy Minister in his administration.

According to the President, the lawmaker, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum continues to play critical roles in the implementation of the government’s flagship free SHS policy.

“God has blessed the people of Bosomtwe, in 2016 you had a different person coming to represent you. And since you elected him, and he came into government, because of vast knowledge and experience, I made him a Deputy Education Minister, and he has not disappointed. He has worked hard to support the Education Minister on the implementation of free SHS and everything associated with it, he has done well,” the President told a crowd of NPP supporters during his campaign tour at Bosomtwe.

106202090610-23041q5ddx-adutwum-and-akufo-addo.jpeg

He continued: “This year, he has been elected again to represent this constituency. I appeal to the chiefs and people of Bosomtwi to double the support you gave him in 2016. Vote massively for him because we need him to continue the work he is doing”.

In September 2020, veteran journalist, Kwaku Baako Junior also heaped praises on the Deputy Minister for his delivery at the Education Ministry.

According to the Editor-in-Chief of the Crusading Guide Newspaper, Dr Adutwum's clarity and in-depth responses when engaging the public and the media over the policy is admirable.

“The Deputy of NAPO, Dr. Adutwum, very sharp brain, he's one of those I admire in this administration, clear mind, the clarity with which that man speaks, the depth is something else, he's a fantastic gentleman,” Mr Baako noted on Peace FM.

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
Jacob Osei Yeboah Switches To Running Mate, Cedes Presidential Slot To Asiedu Walker
Akufo-Addo Approves $45,000 To Repay Money Gov't Borrowed From DK Poison In 1976
Akufo-Addo To Tour Upper East Region On Wednesday
Akufo-Addo Files EC Nomination Forms Today
Volta Secessionists: We Weren’t Behind Attacks – Homeland Study Group
Akufo-Addo Commiserates With Rawlings Over Death Of Mum
Danquah Institute Burgled; Vital Documents, Flash Drives, Laptops Stolen
Rawlings Commends UK-Ghana Partnership To Construct Tema-Aflao Road
Police Picks Osudoku Sub-chief With Alleged Links To Volta Secessionist Attacks
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Jacob Osei Yeboah Switches To Running Mate, Cedes Presidenti...
15 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo Approves $45,000 To Repay Money Gov't Borrowed Fr...
55 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line